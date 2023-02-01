RBD wins legendary impact recognition at TikTok Awards

2023 continues to be the year of RBD. The Mexican band attended the TikTok Awards, where they were awarded the Legendary Impact Recognition award. This recognition was handed out thanks to the band’s reunion and the legacy, impacting the lives of different generations.

🚨RBD ganha prêmio de Impacto Legendarios nos Tik tok Awards pelas mãos de Angelique Boyer,



The award was presented by Angelique Boyer, who was also a part of “Rebelde”, appearing over the course of its three seasons. The award was accepted by Christian Chavez, Christopher Uckermann, and Dulce Maria, who climbed onstage to represent the brand and hugged Boyer in excitement. “We’re very happy for this award,” said Chavez onstage. “We’re so happy. Thank you TikTok and everyone here to help us make history. We’ll see you at the concert!”

Dulce Maria also shared her excitement with the crowd, claiming how surprised and moved they were with the public’s reception of their reunion. “After 15 years, excited over your reaction to our tour, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” she said.

RBD’s Soy Rebelde tour kicks off this August 25th, with stops alongside the US, Mexico, and Brazil. The tour is expected to be a great success and to mobilize people from all over the world, with the band adding tour dates before pre-sale kicked off. The band later announced that they’d sold out all dates within the span of 24 hours.