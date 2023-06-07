Taylor Swift: Argentina and Brazil fans camping outside venues months in advance

It seems Swifties in Latin America are already preparing for the highly anticipated arrival of Taylor Swift. Just one week after it was announced that new Eras Tour dates would include different cities in Argentina and Brazil, fans have gone crazy trying to secure their tickets and making sure they will have a spot to see the popular singer during one of her shows.

Fans outside Estadio River Plate in Buenos Aires, Argentina, are camping at the entrance of the venue. And while there are still five months to go until Taylor’s first show, which is taking place on November 9, many are sleeping in tents after tickets sold out in record time.

A new date was announced after more than three million people were in the virtual line for the shows, which makes sense as to why fans are not taking any chances when it comes to seeing Taylor on stage. One of the fans revealed that she is taking turns with other girls, despite not having tickets yet.

“My ticket is questionable. I mean, I don’t have the money to buy it yet, but I have passed on my information to all my friends and family, and with their help, I hope to get in,” she told Clarin. “And if not, I will stay outside listening to her from wherever I can. The important thing is that she is coming to Argentina.”

Swifties in São Paulo, Brazil, have also been spotted outside the Allianz Parque Stadium, trying to get tickets for the show. However, General Admission tickets will only be available until June 12.

“Being a Swiftie is a lifestyle. We love Taylor, she is always with us. In the pandemic, she was an emotional support for me; besides, she is not only an artist, she is a great person who always helps her fans,” a fan said to Clarin.