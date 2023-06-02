Taylor Swift in Latin America: New dates in Mexico, Argentina and Brazil for Eras Tour

It’s official! Taylor Swift has announced new dates for her successful ‘Eras Tour,’ for Latin America. The singer shared the exciting news after speculations from fans in South and Central America, after she archived one of her posts on Instagram, indicating a big announcement.

“Really thrilled to tell you this!! Mexico, Argentina and Brazil: We are bringing The Eras Tour to you this year!” Taylor wrote, sharing three dates at Foro Sol in Mexico City, starting August 24 and ending August 26. She will also be performing in Buenos Aires, Argentina, at the Estadio River Plate on September 9 and 10.

Taylor will end the Latin American tour in Brazil at Estádio Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro on November 18, with two final dates at Allianz Parque in São Paulo. “Sweet angel princess [Sabrina Carpenter] will be joining us on all of the shows!” she added, making fans even more excited for the special guest announcement.

“Trying to process this but alas i shant CANT WAIT TO JOIN THE ERAS TOUR IN LATIN AMERICA thank u [Taylor Swift] u the 1 :’) this is a dream come true,” Sabrina declared. “LOTS more international dates to come soon, promise!” Taylor confirmed, as many fans have been wondering if they will be able to see her perform in more countries all over the world.

Related Video: Harrison Ford's emotional moment at Cannes Film Festival Loading the player...