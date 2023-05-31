Matty Healy addresses Taylor Swift romance for the first time

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding Taylor Swift and Matty Healy’s romantic relationship after rumors about their romance started at the beginning of May. And while they have been spotted together on multiple occasions, holding hands and sharing some PDA, the pair have yet to comment on their relationship.

Loading the player...

The 1975 frontman is now back on tour with his band and decided to share some of his thoughts during BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend Festival in Dundee, Scotland.

It seems Healy is not giving too many details on his romance with the singer, as he was careful not to say Taylor’s name or address the controversial comments about Ice Spice, who recently collaborated with her in the ‘Karma’ remix.

“Is it all a bit? Is it sincere? Will he ever address it?” he said to the crowd. “All of these questions and more will be ignored in the next hour. Ladies and gentlemen, this is The 1975.”

During an interview with The New Yorker, Haley said that the controversy didn’t “actually matter,” and vaguely said that online users were just projecting fake outrage. “It’s just people going, ‘Oh, there’s a bad thing over there, let me get as close to it as possible so you can see how good I am.’ And I kind of want them to do that, because they’re demonstrating something so base level.”