Taylor Lautner’s hilarious video ‘praying’ for John Mayer amid Taylor Swift’s re-release

Taylor Lautner is sharing his thoughts on Taylor Swift’s upcoming release of ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),’ with some fans sharing their excitement about the re-recorded album, and others looking back at the controversy about the singer’s past relationships during that era.

“I think it’s a great album,” the actor said, during an interview on the Today Show on Tuesday. “Yeah, I feel safe,” he added while promoting his new podcast with his new wife, also named Taylor. “Praying for John,” the ‘Twilight’ star concluded.

It seems Taylor was referring to Taylor’s past romance with singer John Mayer, and her song ‘Dear John,’ which featured the lyrics: “I see it all now that you’re gone / Don’t you think I was too young to be messed with? / The girl in the dress wrote you a song / You should’ve known, you should’ve known.”

In the case of Taylor, the singer wrote the song ‘Back to December,’ which speaks about their brief romance in 2009, with very different lyrics about the kind of relationship they had back then: “But this is me swallowin‘ my pride / Standin’ in front of you sayin‘ I’m sorry for that night / And I go back to December.”

The actor doubled down on his statement by sharing a hilarious video on Tiktok, where he can be seen, quite literally, praying for John, using the ‘Dear John’ song as the audio. “Taylor knowing he’s the best ex,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “This is why he will forever be the swiftie’s favorite ex.”