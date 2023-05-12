Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Atlanta, GA©GettyImages
Taylor Swift and Matt Healy spotted having a romantic moment in NYC

The pair are going public with their new relationship.

By Daniel Neira -Los Angeles

It’s official! Taylor Swift and Matt Healy are going strong in their romance. The pair were spotted having a sweet moment together in New York City on Thursday night, following online rumors about their new relationship.

The 33-year-old singer and the 43-year-old frontman were photographed holding hands at Casa Cipriani restaurant, accompanied by Taylor’s friend Jack Antonoff and his fiancee Margaret Qualley. They were later seen “cuddling and kissing” inside the celebrity hotspot.

“They sat next to each other at a baguette in the lounge,” an insider revealed to Page Six, adding that they were “kissing” and there was a lot of “security around them.”

Taylor wore the perfect Spring dress, looking stunning in yellow, with minimal jewelry and a red lip. The 1975 singer wore a black suit and white dress shirt, with his usual black sunglasses.

It was previously reported by The Sun, that the pair were already “madly in love” after dating for two months. “It’s super early days, but it feels right,” the source said to the publication. “They first dated, very briefly, almost 10 years ago but the timing just didn’t work out.”

“They’re looking to give things a second chance,” a different source told US Weekly, explaining that they “run in the same circle of friends” and are “having a good time reconnecting again,” however, it seems Taylor is “not sure” she’s “ready to commit” to a new relationship after her split from Joe Alwyn.

