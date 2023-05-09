Taylor Swift and Matty Healy: evidence, theories, and more

Swifties cannot stop talking about Taylor Swift’s rumored relationship with 1975’s Frontman Matty Healy. The news came last month on April 8th that the singer and Joe Alwyn had called it quits. Fast forward to May 3rd, and Swift was rumored to be dating Healy.

The Evidence

Now there are dedicated people on the case, with some compelling evidence. Most recently, on May 7th, the rumored couple was photographed arriving at her condo after night two of Swift’s The Eras tour in Nashville, Tennessee. They arrived at 12:30 a.m. The pictures are very blurry and it’s hard to make out Healy, but his face is turned away from the middle looking at her, with his elbow resting against the door.





Healy was at both of the shows, attending the first one, and performing the second night with Phoebe Bridges, Swift’s opener.

MATTY HEALY IS PLAYING AT THE ERAS TOUR! Amid rumors that he’s dating Taylor Swift, The 1975’s lead singer joined @phoebebridgers on stage dressed as a skeleton on night two of the #ErasTourNashvillepic.twitter.com/DLU46l9Fpt — HOT 106.7 (@hot1067) May 7, 2023

Moved by Swift

Earlier at the show, he danced with Swift’s friends Gigi Hadid and Lily Aldridge in the VIP section.







Tweets began to go viral of Healy holding his heart with fans saying it happened as she performed “Lover.” Hadid even grabbed his shoulder, making fans think she was touched by his reaction.



Secret Messages

While the photos act as the most compelling evidence, fans are also using their lip reading skill to find more clues.

There is a theory floating around social media that they were using their performances to mouth messages to each other. Heal “did it” first at his show with fans believing he said “This one’s about you, you know who you are. I love you”



When Healy was watching Taylor, she looked into the camera a similar way, with fans believing she said the same thing. Neither of them used their microphone.

A source told ET Monday, “Taylor has a crush on Matty, and they are having a good time hanging out. Matty also thinks Taylor is awesome and incredibly talented, too.”

Another source told Us Magazine that Swift “isn’t sure” she’s “ready to commit” to something “so soon.”

Split fans

Fans are split with the new relationship because of comments Healy made in the past. They were first linked in November 2014 when Swift attended one of his shows in Los Angeles. Healy told Australia’s Shazam Top 20 they had “swapped phone numbers” at the show. He said he “wouldn’t say no“ to going out with Swift, calling her a sensation.

However, in 2016, he told Q magazine, “She wasn’t a big impact on my life.” “If I had [properly] gone out with Taylor Swift, I would’ve been, ‘F–king hell, I am not being Taylor Swift’s boyfriend.’ You know, ‘F–k. That.’ That’s also a man thing, a demasculinating [sic], emasculating thing,” per Us.

Healy walked back the controversial statement telling Elle a few months later: “I have said on countless occasions that I found her to be one of the most gracious, hard-working, creatively gifted, and beautiful women that I have had the pleasure to meet. I personally have a lot of respect and admiration for her.”