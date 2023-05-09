Why Jennifer Lopez wanted Ben Affleck to watch her new film ‘The Mother’ first

There is no doubt that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are one of the most famous power couples in Hollywood. The pair are always showing their support for each other, both in their personal and professional lives, and their multiple business ventures, which is why JLo has no problem seeking the opinion of Ben, especially with her film projects.

During a recent interview with E! News, the 53-year-old actress revealed that Ben was the first person to watch her highly anticipated action film ‘The Mother,’ in which she plays an assassin who will do anything to protect her daughter.

“I show it to Ben, honestly because he’s so good at it,” she said, explaining that she values his opinion. “I’m like, ‘What do you see? What do you think?’ Because the first cut of a movie is not the last cut of a movie. The first cut of the movie is the first cut of the movie and then it goes through a whole incarnation after that.”

This is not the first time Jennifer goes to Ben for feedback. “He always has amazing insight,” she said. “He sees things about characters and about story being a writer himself.” Jennifer continued, “So the first cut I’m always like, ‘You wanna see this with me or you wanna wait?’ And he’s like, ‘No, let’s watch it.’”

The actress also talked about her preparation for the rule during an interview on The View. “That was one of those ones where you really have to train a lot, where you really have to do the fight training and you have to do the sniper training… It was a lot of fun but it’s a lot of work.”