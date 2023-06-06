Taylor Swift and Matty Healy: The real reason for their split

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy have gone their separate ways. The two singers experienced a short-lived romance in recent weeks, however, it seems their short relationship has come to an end, as first reported by TMZ.

The former couple have called it quits, and a close source to the pair has revealed the reason for their breakup. “They are both extremely busy and realized they’re not really compatible with each other,” the insider said to Entertainment Tonight.

The source also shared that the reason for the split might have to do with the fact that Taylor recently broke up with her former boyfriend Joe Alwyn after six years of dating. “Taylor’s friends want what’s best for her and aren’t shocked that their relationship fizzled out since she recently got out of a long-term relationship.”

“Everyone who really knows her has been saying all along that this was a fun, good time thing that would last as long as it lasted and would be no big deal once it was done,” another source told Page Six. “She’s allowed to let off some steam and sew some oats afterwards without people claiming first that she’s ‘head over heels’ and then that she’s ‘breaking up’ with the guy. It’s not a breakup. It’s a natural evolution of a fun little thing whose moment is over.”

A different source revealed to TMZ that Taylor is “single” again, just one month after the pair have been spotted holding hands on multiple dates and spending time together in New York City. Fans of the acclaimed artist had also shared their concerns about her new relationship with Healy, after controversial comments surfaced, including commentary on rapper Ice Spice, who recently collaborated with Taylor in her song ‘Karma.’

Taylor’s fans launched a campaign detailing all of his previous comments. “Use your platform responsibly and intentionally,” the open letter read, urging the singer to rethink her decision. “Advocate for inclusivity, celebrate diversity and promote empathy and understanding.”