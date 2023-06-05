Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Matty Healy kisses guard in concert

Matty Healy is thriving amidst the rumors of his relationships. The singer from the band 1975 has been linked with Taylor Swift over the past month. While neither have confirmed nor denied any rumors, Healy recently kissed a security guard at a concert in Denmark, prompting a wild reaction from fans.

©GettyImages



Taylor Swift and Matty Healy

The moment was captured on video by a fan, showing Healy kneeling close to the security guard and kissing him on the lips. The guard smiles and raises his arms triumphantly, sharing shares a hug with Healy.

While this is the first time that Healy kisses a security guard mid-concert, it’s not his first kiss onstage. The singer has previously kissed male and female fans in the midst of his performances. One fan shared that she kissed Healy by showing him a note on her phone that read, “So we making out?”

“When I tell you I jumped the barricade so fast. No one helped me – I did it myself,” said the fan in a substack called “Sh*t you should care about.” ”It was honestly just a crazy experience that I never thought it would happen to me, ever!“

Matty Healy shared a kiss with the security guard at The 1975 concert tonight.



pic.twitter.com/fla59kgtey — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 3, 2023

Healy appears to have addressed his relationship with Swift in a previous live concert. “Is it all a bit? Is it sincere? Will he ever address it? All of these questions and more will be ignored in the next hour,” said Healy mid-performance.

Related Video: Kim Kardashian shares ‘challenging’ part of parenting: ‘I cry myself to sleep’ Loading the player...