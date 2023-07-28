Eva Mendes asks fans to help her choose a hair color; their response is surprising

Eva Mendes took to Instagram to ask her fans to help her decide on a hair color while sharing two snaps. One photo shows her rocking her strawberry blonde. It is worth noting that this shade is a light copper blonde called red because of its reddish hue.

The second photo shows the 49-year-old actress as a brunette with highlights. ‘Do I go back or do I stay red? ♥️,’ she captioned the carousel.

What do the fans think?

Mendes has a legion of fans, and they came through to things overwhelmingly surprising, as the majority could not decide which one was better as they think she looks terrific in both.

Among the divided comments, we could find the following: “It’s giving Poison Ivy,” one fan said, while another added: “You look gorgeous in both, but the red is making my jaw drop.” Many followers also compared her to Sophia Lauren.

“You look gorgeous in every colour, and dresses suit you so much ❤️ Thank you for spreading joy and positivity ❤️,” another person added.

While Mendes is not dying her hair, she is cheering on her husband’s work in Barbie. To celebrate and relax over the weekend, she shared some photos of her camping plans, which included a photo of her outfit, which featured a perfectly suited pink cap.

Mendes has been supporting Ryan Gosling all through the past year, praising his work and showing off clothing items that relate to the film, including a shirt with Gosling’s Ken front and center, and plenty of pink clothing. “To say he’s the greatest actor I’ve ever worked with is an understatement,” wrote Mendes in a post dedicated to Gosling.