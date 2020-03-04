Amp your daily routine with Eva Mendes’ tips for flawless skin

Eva Mendes has amazingly radiant skin thanks to the luck of her good genes and her daily beauty routine. The actress often shares her skincare tricks with her fans, and the good news is you can apply them easily at home without having to invest in numerous cosmetic products! Ready to hear the actress’ skincare routine step by step?

Eva has a magnetic presence, on or off the screen

Warm lemon water

First things first, Eva drinks a cup of hot water with lemon as soon as she wakes up in the morning, even before having her first cup of coffee! The actress insists that this daily habit makes your skin look healthy and bright, further preventing the appearance of wrinkles and blemishes. Aside from rejuvenating your skin, it is also refreshing way to start your day.

Coconut oil is one of Eva’s must-haves

Coconut Oil

If there is one product the actress is addicted to, it is coconut oil. It is absolutely essential! “I use it on my face, my body, and even my hair. I could not live without it”, she admitted to ABC. There are multiple uses for this oil in her beauty routine, such as cleaning her face, and removing makeup. It also serves as a great moisturizer, “and I combine it with yogurt and grain salt to exfoliate,” she revealed to Glamour.

Eva Mendes always protects her skin from sun exposure

Sun protection above all

The actress never forgets to protect her skin from the sun – an essential step to avoiding premature aging of the skin. One of her tricks is to mix a bit of sunscreen into her usual face moisturizer. This way, her skin is always protected, as well as hydrated. This is a fundamental step in her skincare routine, even during winter. Try it out and see the results for yourself!

This cream is one of the actress’ favorites

Her favorite products

And like all great Hollywood actresses, Eva also uses products by renowned brands to keep her skin glowing and youthful. Through social media she has shared her love for the Carasoin Cold Fusion Intense Moisture ($120), a cold-pressed moisturizer that she assures is, “incredibly hydrating, with natural ingredients”. The cool thing is that you can place it in the refrigerator as long as you want and it will still ‘melt’ instantly when you apply it to your face.

Equally, the actress relies on exfoliators and moisturizers by La Mer. Surprisingly, she has also declared that when she finishes a beauty product, she doesn’t buy a new one. This way, she is constantly switching up her skincare routine, “so that my skin does not get used to it and that each product has the best effect on my face,” she stated in an interview with Glamour.

