Eva Mendes’ top tips for gorgeous skin and hair

Frequently appearing on Maxim and FHM’s ‘Hottest’ lists in the early 2000s, Eva Mendes has been blessed with incredible genes but she also knows how to make the most of her assets. From launching her own clothing line to rocking headscarves like a pro, this Cuban American beauty always looks incredible. Now a mom in her 40s, with two daughters, Esmeralda and Amada, with beau Ryan Gosling, her beauty just seems to grow!

©@evamendes



Eva Mendes has a whole load of beauty secrets

In various interviews, the actress has given a glimpse into her beauty routine which helps her stand out as one of the sexiest women in showbiz. Here’s a summary of her 6 top tips:

1) Retinol

Eva explained to Glamour that she uses skin products that contain retinol, regardless of the brand, since it’s so important for the production of collagen, to fight wrinkles and age spots and to keep the skin hydrated.

2) Coconut oil

For extra moisture the star is a big fan of coconut oil. This natural wonder ingredient is full of Vitamin E, antioxidants and antimicrobial properties that help fight signs of aging, acne and skin infections. During a Facebook chat about beauty tips, Eva revealed that she uses the oil on a damp washcloth as a makeup remover. “I use it on my face, my body and even my hair. Couldn't live without it!” she wrote.

©Istock



The ‘Hitch’ star relies on coconut oil as both a hair treatment and makeup remover

3) Her fave eye-brightening mask

For her delicate eye area, Eva has said that she love masks by Joanna Vargas. It’s a great option to fight under eye bags while also reducing inflammation and signs of stress in the skin. Available from Dermstore for $60.

4) Collagen and elastin.

The Hitch star also has some other tricks up her sleeve. Specifically the Ziip Beauty Device ($425), a tool that uses nanocurrents and microcurrents to stimulate the production of collagen and elastin.

©Dermstore/Ziip



Two great ways of stimulating collagen production in the skin – Eva’s faves, Joanna Vargas masks and the Ziip Beauty Device

5) Natural exfoliants

Eva also loves homemade beauty product recipes. “I make my own exfoliator by adding sea salt in plain yogurt. It really works! I also use baking soda to polish my teeth; it feels great,” she revealed.

6) Homemade overnight hair treatments

The Place Beyond The Pines actress also has incredible hair – and has shared her technique for using coconut oil as a treatment. “I’ll just leave it in my hair and put a shower cap on it and sleep with it overnight,” she said. “I go after that beachy look, but obviously, that can leave your hair feeling unhealthy, so I really like this coconut oil trick.”