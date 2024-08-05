Vanessa Bryant and her daughters unveil Kobe and Gigi 'girl dad' statue

Vanessa Bryant and her family are celebrating the unveiling of a Kobe and Gigi Bryant statue. The artwork is located on the outside of the Crypto.com Arena, the home of the Los Angeles Lakers, depicting a sweet moment between Kobe and Gigi and celebrating the bond that the two shared.

© @lakers The Gigi and Kobe Bryant statue

The photos were shared by the official Los Angeles Lakers account, and show Vanessa posing alongside her late husband and daughter's sculpture. She's dressed in a white sweater and a white and gold long skirt. The sculpture itself depicts Kobe kissing his daughter on the head, highlighting the bond that the two shared, which included their mutual love for sports and basketball.

"8.2.24 - Kobe and Gigi forever immortalized," reads the post's caption.

The Lakers also shared a photo of Bryant and her daughters at the unveiling ceremony, showing all of them dressed in different shades of white. The eldest, Natalia, wore a white dress paired with strappy silver heels. Her younger siblings, Bianka and Capri, wore matching white and gold dresses.

© @lakers Vanessa Bryant and her daughters

More details about the sculpture

Kobe and Gigi's statue was designed by Karon Davis and created by artists of the Rotblatt Amrany Studio. "The tribute represents Kobe and Gianna’s exceptional basketball legacy and the uplifting relationship Kobe shared with all four of his daughters," reads a statement published on the Lakers website, which makes it clear that the Bryant family has long been invested in the subject of women in sports.

The unveiling ceremony took place last week and was made up of a small group of family and friends. “Kobe was the ultimate Girl Dad and Gigi was the ultimate Daddy’s girl,” said Vanessa in a speech.

She revealed that while her daughter Gigi was talented in sports, she didn't have the same opportunities as boys her age simply due to her gender. “We were faced with the harsh reality that no matter how great Gianna was or could be, no matter how great her daddy taught her how to play, or even if she played exactly like Kobe, she would not have had the same benefits and opportunities that her dad and young men currently have because she’s a girl," she said. "That’s when the challenge to change the perception of women’s sports started in our household."