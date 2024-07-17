Vanessa Bryant mourns the death of Kobe's dad: 'Kobe loved him very much'

Vanessa Bryant is opening up about the passing of Kobe Bryant's father, Joe Bryant, at the age of 69. The businesswoman shared a touching tribute after learning the news of his death on Tuesday afternoon.

Vanessa took to social media to post an emotional message. “Sending our condolences upon hearing the news of my father-in-law’s passing,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

“We hoped things would’ve been different. Although the times we spent together were few, he was always sweet and nice to be around. Kobe loved him very much. Our prayers go out to the family," she stated.

© Ethan Miller Pamela Bryant and Joe Bryant

She seemed to have hinted at her relationship with her father-in-law. The celebrity couple married in 2001 without the approval of the athlete's parents, Joe and Pamela. The pair did not attend the wedding at the time.

Fast forward to 2013, Pamela attempted to auction off memorabilia belonging to the sportsman, without his consent, which caused trouble in their relationship. In 2016, Kobe went on to speak out about his estranged relationship with his parents, revealing that they had yet to speak in three years.

© GettyImages

"Our relationship is s--t,' he said to ESPN in 2013. "I say (to them): "I'm going to buy you a very nice home, and the response is "That's not good enough"... then you're selling my s--it?" Kobe explained when talking about the falling out.

As reported by the Philadelphia Inquirer, their relationship was also difficult after the star built a Hall of Fame career in the NBA.