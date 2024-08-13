Willow Smith's morning routine and her favorite workouts: On tour with Childish Gambino

Willow Smith is enjoying her time on tour with Childish Gambino. The talented singer is making her fans excited about her incredible performances, taking the stage at Paycom Center in Oklahoma on Monday and performing some of her popular songs, including 'Run!' 'Wait a Minute!' and 'Between I and She.'

The musician released her latest album 'Empathogen' earlier this year, and she is now enjoying the success of her project. Willow previously talked about her experience working on the album, revealing to Variety that when she writes by herself she starts with the melody.

"When I work with my good friend and producer Chris Greatti, we usually start with a rhythm. Those rhythms, however, are definitely the throughline between both those albums," she said about her previous project.

When it comes to her morning routine, Willow says that she likes to wake up early to exercise and start her day. "I usually wake up every morning and do hot yoga for an hour, then I come back home," she explained on the Questlove Supreme podcast.

The singer said that on a normal day, she wakes up at 7 am to do hot yoga and by 9 am she is practicing. She also said that by 11 am she is "ready to leave the house" and then comes back to take care of her pets.

"I have six animals, I have three dogs and three cats. I come home, gotta take care of the animals," she said on the podcast. Apart from hot yoga, Willow is a fan of pilates and running.

"Weirdly enough, if I work out, it kind of counterbalances the mental and emotional fatigue. It gives me energy. I know people say that I know that there are studies on that. But the last thing you want to do after you've been working all day is work out," she said to Pop Sugar.

