2024 MTV VMAs performers: Camila Cabello, Rauw Alejandro, Sabrina Carpenter, and more

The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards are almost here! The highly anticipated award show is set to take place at New York's UBS Arena on September 11, and music lovers are already sharing their excitement after the first batch of performers was officially announced.
Camila Cabello will be returning to the VMAs, making this her third performance, this time taking the stage following the release of her new album 'C,XOXO.'
The rest of the announced performers are making their debut at the VMAs, including Chappell Roan, who is enjoying a very successful year after making history at Lollapalooza.
Sabrina Carpenter will also be performing, and she is expected to sing her hit song 'Espresso.' Sabrina could be taking home multiple awards, as she has six nominations, including Artist of the Year and Song of the Year.
Rauw Alejandro will take the stage during the televised show, as he is nominated for Best Latin, while Camila is nominated for Best Pop. However, all eyes are once again on Taylor Swift, after her ten nominations were announced.
Another fan-favorite artist who could be taking home multiple awards is Post Malone. The singer has a total of nine nominations, including his collaboration with Taylor 'Fortnight.'