Barack Obama is having a BRAT summer: Check out his Summer 2024 Playlist

Barack Obama is sharing his favorite songs of the year. The former president revealed his annual Summer 2024 playlist, which included some surprising choices.

"With summer winding down, I wanted to share some songs that I’ve been listening to lately – and it wouldn’t be my playlist if it didn’t include an eclectic mix. I hope you find something new to listen to!" Obama wrote on social media, sharing his top picks this year.

His top choices include Charli XCX's '365,' Beyoncé's 'Texas Hold ‘Em,' and Billie Eilish's 'CHIHIRO.' When it comes to classics, Obama revealed that he has been listening to 'Silvio' by Bob Dylan and 'Don't Cry Baby' by Etta James.

Bad Bunny is also included in his most-listened songs of the summer. The former president added 'Perro Negro' on his playlist, featuring Feid. Every year online users share their surprise after seeing his top songs. However, Obama previously explained that his daughters also influence his music taste and keep him updated on the latest hit songs.

"I get referrals from my daughters — which keeps me not stuck in the '80s," he said to Carter Gregory during an interview. "I'm not sure that I'd be dancing as well as you. I've got moves ... but I try to stay in my lane."

He also said that he still enjoys his usual rotation but likes to keep it fresh."I've got some newer stuff, some older stuff. I tend to mix it up," he explained.