Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Barack Obama is having a BRAT summer: Check out his Summer 2024 Playlist
Digital Cover celebrities© Carl Court

Barack Obama is having a BRAT summer: Check out his Summer 2024 Playlist

Bad Bunny is also included in his most-listened songs of the summer.

Daniel Neira
Daniel Neira - Los Angeles
Senior WriterLos Angeles
AUGUST 12, 2024 5:32 PM EDT

Barack Obama is sharing his favorite songs of the year. The former president revealed his annual Summer 2024 playlist, which included some surprising choices. 

"With summer winding down, I wanted to share some songs that I’ve been listening to lately – and it wouldn’t be my playlist if it didn’t include an eclectic mix. I hope you find something new to listen to!" Obama wrote on social media, sharing his top picks this year.

His top choices include Charli XCX's '365,' Beyoncé's 'Texas Hold ‘Em,' and Billie Eilish's 'CHIHIRO.' When it comes to classics, Obama revealed that he has been listening to 'Silvio' by Bob Dylan and 'Don't Cry Baby' by Etta James.

View post on Instagram
 

Bad Bunny is also included in his most-listened songs of the summer. The former president added 'Perro Negro' on his playlist, featuring Feid. Every year online users share their surprise after seeing his top songs. However, Obama previously explained that his daughters also influence his music taste and keep him updated on the latest hit songs. 

Bad Bunny attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023, in New York City. © Getty Images

"I get referrals from my daughters — which keeps me not stuck in the '80s," he said to Carter Gregory during an interview. "I'm not sure that I'd be dancing as well as you. I've got moves ... but I try to stay in my lane."

Beyonce in the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards© Michael Buckner

He also said that he still enjoys his usual rotation but likes to keep it fresh."I've got some newer stuff, some older stuff. I tend to mix it up," he explained. 

© ADRIAN DENNIS
Other Topics
READ MORE
LATEST NEWS