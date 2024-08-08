Michelle Obama reflects on the surreal transition from White House to ordinary life

In a recent episode of the podcast "Moments That Make Us," Michelle Obama opened up to her close friend Melinda Gates about the challenges of perfectionism and life after the White House. In a heartfelt exchange, the former First Lady, now 60, reflected on the emotional transition from the grandeur of the presidential residence to the more ordinary aspects of everyday life, revealing the struggles and newfound freedoms that came with it.

"I think we all struggle with 'not enoughness,' and I'm still working on it," Michelle shared candidly. "You know, when you are a woman, a working-class kid, a person of color, there's always a proving right, because people, I have found throughout my life, have set my bar lower for me than I thought." She elaborated on how, despite being raised in a supportive household where her parents instilled a strong sense of self-worth, the world outside was not always as encouraging.

© Getty Images Michelle Obama speaks with a local book group about her book "Becoming" at the Tacoma Public Library main branch on March 24, 2019 in Tacoma, Washington. (Photo by Jim Bennett/Getty Images)

"If I didn't show up right, it would just be assumed that I didn't belong, that I couldn't."During their conversation, Michelle and Melinda, 59, showcased the depth of their friendship, with Melinda expressing how "lucky" she feels to have Michelle in her life. The podcast episode, filled with warmth and laughter, touched on various aspects of Michelle's post-White House life, including the surreal experience of hearing a doorbell ring for the first time in years.

Michelle recounted the strangeness of leaving the White House, particularly their final helicopter ride in Air Force One. "It was strange, you take the final helicopter ride, our very last ride on Air Force One. We took a quick vacation to Palm Springs, so the day after we were out of D.C., we were in another place so it felt like we were on vacation, but then when we came back to our new home, it was odd," she recalled.

She also described the significant adjustment to what she called a "huge" change: "It was odd coming down a different street and parking through a different set of barricades—because we still had barricades, we still had Secret Service—but I had a front door that I could open where people would walk up to visit and ring the doorbell, and our dogs didn't know what a doorbell was." Returning to some semblance of normalcy was a profound experience for the family, making them realize just how "sheltered" their lives had been while living in the White House.

© Getty Images Former U.S. President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama as they leave the Moco Museum on April 28, 2023 in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain. Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama, landed last night in Barcelona to attend the Bruce Springsteen concert. Obama visits Barcelona, but tomorrow, April 29th, he leaves Barcelona to attend a series of European conferences starting in Zurich (Germany). The former first lady will stay one more day, according to sources familiar with the agenda. (Photo By David Zorrakino/Europa Press via Getty Images)

The Obama family moved into the White House in 2009 when Malia and Sasha Obama were just eight and ten. They left in 2017 after Barack completed two terms as President. Throughout their time there, the girls attended the prestigious Sidwell Friends School, growing up under the nation's watchful eye but grounded by their parents' guidance.

The episode highlighted Michelle's ongoing journey of navigating life beyond the public eye and the powerful connection she shares with friends like Melinda Gates, who have supported her through these transitions.

