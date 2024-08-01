Michelle Obama is poised to inspire the world with her upcoming workbook

Michelle Obama's bestselling 2022 book, "The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times," was a treasure trove of personal stories and reflections, revealing how she has navigated the multifaceted roles of being a wife, mother, and the first Black First Lady of the United States. Now that she has candidly shared her strategies for maintaining composure during life's most challenging moments, embodying her philosophy of rising above when the world around her sinks low, she took to social media to announce another project.

Now that readers have absorbed her profound wisdom, they are poised to apply it in their lives, as Mrs. Obama has announced the release of her latest book, and it is something we have seen or read before from her.

© Getty Images Former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama signed copies of her new book, Becoming, during a book signing event at a Barnes & Noble bookstore on November 30, 2018, in New York City. The former first lady's memoir has sold more than 2 million copies in all formats in North America during its first 15 days on the market, according to a statement released on Friday by Penguin Random House. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Announcing "OVERCOMING: A Workbook"

Set for release on December 3, 2024, "OVERCOMING: A Workbook" will be published by Crown Publishing Group. This new offering builds on the insights shared in "The Light We Carry," providing readers with creative activities, reflective writing prompts, habit-tracking tools, and more. It is designed to help individuals unlock their inner strength, express their true selves, and enhance their relationships.

Since leaving the White House, Mrs. Obama has succeeded as a bestselling author. Her 2018 memoir, "Becoming," ranks among the best-selling books of all time, with over 17 million copies sold globally. Her 2022 follow-up, "The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times," became a #1 New York Times bestseller and has sold more than 1.85 million units across all formats in North America.

A Sneak Peek into the New Book

Mrs. Obama unveiled the workbook's release on her social media platforms, offering a glimpse into its beautifully designed pages. "I'm so thrilled to let you know that OVERCOMING: A Workbook, based on The Light We Carry, is coming out on December 3! It's filled with thoughtful activities, reflective writing prompts, habit-tracking tools, and more — all meant to help you unlock your power, show up in your relationships, and share your whole self with others. I can't wait to hear what you think of it! You can learn more at michelleobamabooks.com. #Overcoming," she captioned a July 31 Instagram post.

In April 2024, Obama published “The Light We Carry” in paperback, prompting her to go on an undercover mission to Target to sign some copies and get some stuff for herself and her husband, Barack Obama. Obama shared her mission on an Instagram video, showing her wearing a sweater, a hat, and some sunglasses to keep her identity hidden. “We’re gonna try to do this low-key,” she says to the camera inside her car. The video then shows her in Target, walking around the store. “I’m in Target!” she says with a little dance, prompting a laugh from the person recording her.

© Getty Images Former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama attends Opening Night celebrating '50 years of equal pay' during Day One of the 2023 US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 28, 2023, in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/GC Images)

She then walks towards the book section, finding her own. “Here it is!” she says, approaching a tower of copies. “Here we are. It’s me!” she says. Obama signs some copies and explains how surreal the moment is. “There are six signed books here at the Target in St. Louis,” she explained, proceeding to get some stuff for their dog, Sunny, her husband, and herself. “The girls, they can get their own stuff,” she said, referring to her daughters Malia and Sasha.