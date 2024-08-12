Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez vacation with Leonardo DiCaprio, Katy Perry and more

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos are enjoying their summer to the fullest. The couple was photographed spending a sunny day in Sardinia, Italy, inviting their A-lister friends for the outing, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Katy Perry, and their current partners.

© GrosbyGroup Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez

Bezos and Sanchez were photographed boarding their superyacht, the Koru, valued at $485 million. Bezos wore shorts, a navy polo top, and a green cap. Sanchez wore a black knitted dress over a black bikini. She had her hair held back in a ponytail.

The couple was accompanied by various celebrity guests, including Katy Perry, her husband Orlando Bloom, Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti. DiCaprio wore a grey t-shirt, and a cap, and seemed to have a long hairstyle. Perry wore a colorful outfit with different pastels while Bloom wore maroon shorts, and a white button-up.

© GrosbyGroup Perry, Bezos, Sanchez, and more

More details about their friendship

The friend group might seem like a strange one for people, but they have been connected to each other for years. Bezos and DiCaprio have been friends for a long time, with the two sharing a bond over environmental work, a topic that matters greatly to both of them. DiCaprio's girlfriend, Ceretti, has also grown close to Bezos and Sanchez.

In the case of Perry and Bloom, the couple has been photographed spending part of their summer with Bezos and Sanchez, with the foursome previously spotted in Dubrovnik, Croatia. Photos captured earlier this month show the couples alongside Usher, enjoying their time as they went on a boat ride and later dropped inland to walk the town and get to know their beautiful and historic surroundings.

Before their vacation, Perry and Bloom attended Bezos' 60th birthday party. The celebration was space-themed, prompting Perry and Bloom to dress appropriately, with the two wearing some prosthetics in her ears and her forehead that lent to their alien appearance.