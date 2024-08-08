Lauren Sanchez is all smiles in latest helicopter adventure with Orlando Bloom and her son Nikko

Lauren Sanchez is having the time of her life this summer. The media personality was recently enjoying some fun moments with her romantic partner Jeff Bezos and their closest friends in Italy aboard their luxury yacht. The pair were joined by Lauren's celebrity friends Kim Kardashian, Eva Longoria, Brooks Nader, and more.

This time, Lauren was all smiles documenting a new adventure with her son Nikko by her side. The former journalist took to social media to show her skills as a helicopter pilot, being accompanied by Orlando Bloom, and skydive instructors Monica Aikins, and Luke Aikins.

"I guess you could call me a helicopter mom," she wrote on Instagram, sharing clips of her latest outing. Lauren wore a white top and a light blue hat, proudly showing the moment her son Nikko and the Hollywood actor jumped from the helicopter.



Lauren also proved to be a big fan of Orlando's wife, adding Katy Perry's latest single 'Lifetimes' to the video. Fans of the media personality praised her for her pilot skills. "Haha the best kind of helicopter mom!" one person commented, while someone else wrote, "What?!?!? This is insane!" adding, "Congratulations! Your dedication and care are truly inspiring."

A close source revealed to Page Six that she has been enjoying her time as a pilot. “Lauren has been seen flying a helicopter on and off their support boat, where they keep all their toys . . . helicopters, speed boats and other water toys," the insider said.

Lauren always takes a moment to show how proud she is of her kids. Most recently, she shared photos of Nikko on the runway, modeling for Dolce & Gabbana. "So amazing to watch my baby boy," she wrote on social media.

