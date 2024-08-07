Tom Brady and his daughter Vivian cheer on Simone Biles at the Olympics

Tom Brady and his daughter Vivian attended one of the most eye-catching acts at the Paris Olympics. This past Monday, the two watched Simone Biles competing in the gymnastics portion at the Olympics, with photographers capturing them cheering her on.

© Karwai Tang Tom Brady and Vivian at the Olympics

Photos showed Brady and Vivian excitedly cheering on Biles, with the two holding their hands above their heads and smiling widely. Vivian wore a grey sweatshirt and a lanyard while Brady wore a navy sweater and a white cap.

While Biles has broken Olympic records over the past couple of weeks, she finished this round of the competition in fifth place.

Brady has been enjoying his time in Paris, where he's attended various Olympic events, including the tennis match between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz, and a rugby match where U.S. star Ilona Maher took Olympic gold. “There’s only one Olympic medalist in this picture and it ain’t me @ilonamaher,” Brady captioned the post, which showed him and Maher smiling for the camera.

Tom Brady and Vivian's sweet birthday celebration

Over the past few weeks, Brady has celebrated his birthday with his daughter and some friends. He's been traveling various stunning European destinations, including Sardinia, where he was photographed enjoying his day on a yacht alongside CEO and billionaire Michael Rubin. He then spent some time in Paris with Vivian, with the two stopping by the Eiffel Tower and taking some photos that he later shared in an Instagram post.

The images show Brady kissing Vivian's forehead, and then the two chatting as they waited in line for some cotton candy. More photos showed Brady with some sunglasses aboard a yacht making the rock sign with his hands, and some stunning views of the ocean. "Dinner, negotiating over dessert, and a 46-year-old dad who was just told 'do something cool'" he captioned the post.

