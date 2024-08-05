Tom Brady turns 47: Surfing in Sardinia and the Paris Games with Vivian

Tom Brady is officially 47, and he looks amazing! The NFL legend is a Leo, born on August 3, 1977, and has enjoyed the latest chapter of his life as a single, retired man following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. He decided to celebrate his birthday in Port Cervo, Sardinia. On August 2, on his final day at 46, he was photographed aboard a yacht with his friend, CEO of Fanatics billionaire Michael Rubin, and Rubin’s family.

© The Grosby Group Tom Brady celebrates his birthday

Brady was also in Italy with his daughter Vivian. It seems like it was their first stop before heading to Paris for the Olympics, which they were photographed at today.

© The Grosby Group Tom Brady celebrates his birthday

After spending time out at sea, they returned together for their next activity: electric surfboards.

© The Grosby Group Tom Brady celebrates his birthday

The father of three proved he's still an athlete, looking like a professional as he surfed. He did, at one point eventually wipe out.

© The Grosby Group Tom Brady celebrates his birthday

Tom and Vivian take the Olympics

A sports lover, Brady made the summer Olympics part of his birthday celebrations. They were photographed there Monday watching Simone Biles and the rest of Team USA compete in the balance beam and floor finals.

© Getty Tom and Vivienne Brady watching the gymnastics at the Bercy Arena on the tenth day of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France

Biles won three golds already but unfortunately lost her balance more than halfway through her routine. Her teammate, Sunisa Lee, also fell, and they placed 5th and 6th, respectively.

It's been an exciting time at the Paris Games for the father-daughter duo. On August fourth they watched the tennis final between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, with Djokovic winning gold.