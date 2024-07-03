Lauren Sanchez is a proud mom after her son Nikko walks the runway for Dolce & Gabbana

Lauren Sanchez is one proud mama! Her son Nikko Gonzalez, whom she shares with her ex, Tony Gonzalez, has made impressive strides in the modeling industry, hitting the runway for the second time for Dolce & Gabbana. On Wednesday, the author and pilot shared photos of the 23-year-old model walking down the runway, where he looked like a professional. "So amazing to watch my baby boy," she wrote in the caption.

The Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda show occurred Tuesday in Sardinia, Italy. The Nora Archeological site was a beautiful outdoor location with art and nature as the scenic backdrop. Nikko had the support of not just Lauren but his stepmom, October Gonzalez.

October shared a stunning photo posing with the Emmy award-winning pilot, and they both looked elegant and beautiful. October chose a gold gown, while the Emmy award-winning host wore an edgy, black gown that showed off her figure. "Beautiful night at Alta Moda," she wrote in the caption. "Can’t wait to see our Nikko walk in the show tonight!"

October and Lauren were just hanging out in Greece, with their partners Tony, and Jeff Bezos. The supportive modern family continues to prove that exes can be friends, and so can their partners. Lauren and Tony reportedly split shortly after Nikko’s birth in 2001. The former NFL player married his current wife, October, in July 2007. Nikko has half-siblings from both sides, with Tony and October sharing River, 13, Malia, 16, and Sophia, 9, and his mom welcoming Evan, 17, and daughter, Ella, 16, with her ex-husband Patrick Whitesell.

Nikko's modeling career

Nikko's career milestone comes after he graduated from college in June. With the latest success, it seems like he's found his calling and is going all in with his modeling career. He made his runway debut earlier this year in January at Dolce & Gabbana’s autumn-winter 2024/25 menswear show in Milan. “Just a proud mama,” Lauren wrote on Instagram. “It was such a gift to watch my son @nikkogzz walking the runway for @dolcegabbana in Milan. Congrats, my love.”