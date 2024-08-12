Jennifer Lopez honors Robin Williams on the 10th anniversary of his passing

On Sunday, August 11, Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to the late Robin Williams, marking the 10th anniversary of his passing. The beloved actor and comedian, who passed away at age 63 on August 11, 2014, left an indelible mark on Hollywood and the hearts of millions, including Lopez. Lopez, 55, posted a poignant clip from the 1996 film "Jack," in which she co-starred with Williams.

In the movie, Lopez plays Miss Márquez, a compassionate teacher who welcomes Williams' character, Jack Powell, into her classroom. Jack, a 10-year-old boy who suffers from a rare condition that causes him to age four times faster than usual, faces numerous challenges in school due to his appearance. However, with the support of his teacher and classmates, Jack eventually wins over his peers, highlighting the power of acceptance and understanding.

Lopez captioned the clip in her Instagram post with a thoughtful message: "We all have a lot more in common than you think…" She continued, "Celebrating 28 years of this very special movie JACK with the incomparable Robin Williams 🙏🤍 Cinema Sunday 🎬."

Lopez's tribute not only commemorates the film's 28th anniversary but also serves as a touching reminder of Williams' enduring legacy. The movie was praised for its unique storyline and the remarkable performances of its cast, notably Williams, who brought humor and humanity to the role of Jack.

Williams' death in 2014 was a profound loss to the entertainment industry. He was known for his immense talent, kindness, and ability to connect with audiences deeply and emotionally. His roles in iconic films such as "Good Will Hunting," "Dead Poets Society," and "Mrs. Doubtfire" remain beloved by fans worldwide.

Jennifer Lopez's latest projects

JLo used her 55th birthday party to hint at an exciting new venture. Celebrating with a Bridgerton-themed bash, Lopez paid homage to one of her favorite shows and gave fans a clue about her latest professional endeavor. The multi-talented star is partnering with Bridgerton co-executive producer Leila Cohan to adapt the bestselling Emily Henry novel "Happy Place" into a Netflix series.



As reported by Deadline, Cohan, known for her work on the first season of Shonda Rhimes' hit Regency-era romance, will co-write and show-run the project, which is currently in development. Lopez shared the news on Instagram, soundtracking her announcement with Taylor Swift's "…Ready For It?". The post quickly garnered attention from millions of followers and hinted at the synergy between Lopez's flair for romance and drama and Cohan's expertise in creating captivating period pieces."

Despite she and Ben Affleck have been making headlines for weeks with reports of a looming divorce, their latest film, Unstoppable, produced by Artists Equity, Affleck, and Matt Damon’s production company, is set to world premiere at this year's Toronto Film Festival in September. It marks William Goldenberg’s directorial debut and has an all-star ensemble cast that includes Jharrel Jerome, Bobby Cannavale, Michael Peña with Don Cheadle, and Lopez.