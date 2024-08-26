Kelly Ripa's daughter shared revealing bikini photo: This was her reaction

Kelly Ripa is sharing her reaction to her daughter's latest bikini photo. The talk show host took to social media to comment on Lola Consuelos' new Instagram post, where she can be seen relaxing poolside and working on her tan. Lola is the 23-year-old daughter of actor Mark Consuelos and Kelly.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Mark Consuelos and his daughter Lola Grace Consuelos

The singer can be seen by the pool lying down on a beach towel wearing a green bikini, a head scarf, dark sunglasses, and minimal jewelry. "Is this demure?" she wrote, referring to the latest trend. Kelly saw the photo and commented; "It's very mindful."

Lola has been making the most of her summer, traveling around Europe with her closest friends and her boyfriend Cassius Kidston. Back in July, she shared a birthday tribute for him, posting about their most romantic moments together during their relationship.

"Twenty five has never looked this handsome!!! I’ll never want to know a day without you," she wrote. Fans of the singer praised her looks and music in the comments. "Soooo beautiful inside out just like her momma," one person wrote, while someone else commented, "Love your music, I have every song you’ve put out your voice is outstanding!!" adding, "So European."

Mark and Kelly are also parents to 27-year-old Michael and 21-year-old Joaquin. The celebrity couple has been open about their parenting journey, as well as their marriage, after tying the knot in 1996.

Most recently, the pair talked about their kids' dating life and explained why they prefer to let them make their choices and learn from their experiences. "If you have comments, you'll push them towards that person," Mark said, agreeing that the best is to "say nothing."

"Yeah, if you don't like somebody your child is with and you express that, they dig in," Kelly continued. "But if you like them too much, then it's like, 'Hmm... Why does my mom like them.' So we say nothing."

