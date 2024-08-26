Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are back home with their newborn son and 'doing well'

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are back home with their newborn son Jack. The happy couple welcomed their first child in California, and the baby and mom are reportedly "doing well," per a source close to Justin. The insider told People, "They're both overjoyed. The baby is such a miracle. He's adorable and doing well."

"Hailey's doing well, too," the source added, assuring that the singer and the model prayed for their parenthood. "The pregnancy was something that they very much wished and prayed for," the informant says. "The day they found out that Hailey was pregnant was the best ever for Justin. He was over the moon with excitement. It was a big celebration for them. Justin's already a great dad."

© Getty Images In New York City, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are seen on June 23, 2024.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber took to Instagram to share that they had welcomed their son. "WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER," Justin wrote, and his wife re-shared the photo on her Instagram Stories.

Their family members immediately joined the celebration, with Justin's mom, Pattie Mallette, saying, "CONGRATULATIONS @justinbieber & Hailey. I LOVE YOU FOREVER, BABY JACK!!"Hailey's dad, Stephen Baldwin, wrote: "Amen, Congratulations to you, and may God continue to bless our family."

© @haileybieber Hailey Bieber pregnancy announcement

In September 2018, Justin and Hailey surprised the world by quietly tying the knot at a New York City courthouse. Their commitment to each other was further solidified with an official wedding ceremony in South Carolina in September 2019, surrounded by family and friends. In May 2024, the couple, whose relationship has been a rollercoaster ride of ups and downs, announced they were expecting a child.

In July 2024, a source from PEOPLE said they are committed to each other and dedicated to becoming their best parents. "They're ready to become parents. They're planning for the baby's arrival, and it's very cute," says the insider. They are super committed to their marriage and to being the best parents possible."

Sources close to the couple highlight Hailey's protective instincts towards her growing family and her support for Justin. Her support and patience have provided him with safety and stability. "Hailey has always been very supportive of Justin. She's his rock. She is patient and someone he can always lean on," adds the source.

© Getty Images Singer Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.

The Biebers have been open about their desire to start a family, frequently sharing their hopes and dreams for the future in interviews and social media posts. Now, as they prepare to welcome their first child, Justin and Hailey are embarking on a new chapter filled with anticipation and joy.

