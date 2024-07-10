Will Smith reveals the special meaning behind his new music: 'It's my humble wish'

Will Smith is opening up about his creative process, creating new music, and changing the direction of his musical career. The Hollywood star, who is enjoying the success of his latest film 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die,' recently released a new track titled 'You Can Make It.'

The star is also known for his hit songs 'Gettin' Jiggy wit It,' 'Wild Wild West' and 'Just The Two Of Us.' However, it seems like he is taking a different direction in music, after releasing his new song, which has an inspiring and powerful message.

During an interview with Billboard, Will explained his desire to make gospel songs. "I was really talking to myself. To see so many people resonate with the intention gives me a clear North Star for this next chapter of my creative life," he said, following the response to the track, which has charted at number 3 in the USA on the Hot Gospel Songs chart.

The musician performed the song at the 2024 BET Awards at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles last month, and he was joined by the Sunday Service Choir. "Through some of my darkest moments, music has always been there for me - to lift me and help me grow," he previously shared on social media ahead of the release of the song.

"It's my humble wish that it can do the same for you and bring you all the joy and light you deserve," he added on Instagram, sharing his appreciation for his fans and followers, who have supported him throughout his career in Hollywood.