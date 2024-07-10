Ivanka Trump looks stunning in heart cut-out dress and diamond earrings

Ivanka Trump is shining bright this summer. The former first daughter, who has shown her style change since exiting The White House and starting her new life chapter in Miami, looked dazzling in her latest outing in New York City.

The businesswoman was ready to go out but took a moment to take a photo of her latest ensemble, giving her fans and followers a glimpse of her dress and glam for the evening. Ivanka wore a sleeveless yellow dress featuring a high neck and a large heart cut-out on the side.

© Instagram/IvankaTrump

Ivanka paired the look with small diamond earrings and showed off her makeup look, which included a subtle smokey eye and a glossy pink lip. The author styled her hair straight and posed for a photo from her room, showing the views of the city.

© Instagram/IvankaTrump

She has been having a lot of fun with her latest looks, most recently wearing a red mini-dress paired with minimal jewelry and strappy heels. Ivanka has been focusing on her multiple projects and continues to spend quality time with her kids and her husband in Miami.

"Every day I wake up wanting to be better: a better mom, wife, more creative, physically stronger. That fear of not being good enough pushes me out of my comfort zone," she recently wrote on social media, revealing that she continues to work on herself every day. "Humility and striving for growth are essential. If you’re not harnessing that fear, you’re not challenging yourself enough," she declared.