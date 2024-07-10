Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth soak up their summer in Barcelona

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth are spending their summer abroad. The paparazzi photographed the couple as they spent some time in Barcelona with their kids, with the two looking happy to be walking around the city and taking in some of its historic sights.

© GrosbyGroup Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky in Spain

The couple, who are based in Australia with their kids India, Sasha, and Tristan, wore their vacation clothes in Barcelona. Pataky opted for bright purple pants, a black top, and some sneakers that allowed her to walk and enjoy her day in the city. She styled her hair loose and wavy and rounded out the look with a maroon purse and sunglasses. In the case of Hemsworth, he wore black shorts, sneakers, and a dark green t-shirt. He also wore a cap and sunglasses. The two were accompanied by one of their twin sons, who wore a green shirt and some dark pants. While they walked around the city and looked at some of the surrounding shops, Pataky had some ice cream to cool herself off from the summer weather.

According to reports from the Spanish-language publication Infobae, Pataky was in Spain due to work commitments with the shoe brand Gioseppo, with Hemsworth opting to join her since he's not working on any films. The three enjoyed their day as they rode bikes around the city, stopping by some of Barcelona's most popular and eye-catching destinations.

© GrosbyGroup Elsa Pataky and one of her twin sons

The Hemsworth-Patakys in Spain

Earlier this month, Pataky shared photos on Instagram alongside some of her closest friends, Ana Suarez de Lezo and Beatriz Matallana. The image let people know that she was in Barcelona. A couple of days later, Hemsworth and his son were spotted strolling around the Barrio Gotico, where they entered a historical store called "Ganiveteria Roca," where knives for cooking, shaving, and more are sold.