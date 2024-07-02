Elsa Pataky is a proud mom as she shares highlights of her daughter at a horseback riding competition

Elsa Pataky is very proud of her daughter. The Spanish actress is a seasoned horseback rider and expert, participating in competitions and developing a love for riding competitions. It's a skill and a practice that she's passed down to her daughter, who recently participated in the Interschool Queensland State Championship. Pataky shared a video of some of the highlights of India Rose's performance, packed with her skill and prowess atop the horse and plenty of adorable and fun behind-the-scenes moments.

Pataky shared the clip on her Instagram. Set to the tune of Empire of the Sun's "Walking on a Dream," the video opens with various photos of India Rose jumping and completing various circuits atop her horse. She's wearing the appropriate attire, made up of tight white riding pants, a black vest, a white button-up, and a black helmet. More footage shows India spending time with her friends and having plenty of fun while she makes silly faces at the camera.

Pataky also appears in the video, surrounded by her friends and likely the mothers of the other children who are participating in the competition, with all of them sitting around a fire. The clip concludes with a sweet moment between India and her horse, with the animal nudging her repeatedly with its nose and India giggling.

Lastly, India is seen atop the awards podium, where she took the prize for first place in her division.

© Vittorio Zunino Celotto India is Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's eldest daughter

Pataky's sweet message for her daughter

Aside from sharing a video of the special moment, Pataky also shared a sweet message in the post's caption. In it, she revealed that while India was very nervous, she still competed well and was able to manage her emotions. "We had such an amazing time at the Interschool Queensland State Championship, sharing beautiful moments with all the amazing people who came to the event," she wrote. "Well done Indi you were really nervous but you did so well. And congrats to all the winners and competitors, and cheers to all the parents, we all do everything to support our kids and try to make them happy."

Elsa and India have bonded over horses in recent years, with the two competing as a duo at last year's Tamborine Pony Club in Queensland.