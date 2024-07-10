The wedding of the year: Everything is ready for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's billionaire ceremony

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are getting married this weekend! The event celebrates the wedding of the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, one of the richest men in the world, and will last for three days, beginning on July 12 and concluding on the 14th.

Wedding celebrations will be hosted in various locations, including at the home of the Ambanis. The party will also be hosted at the prestigious Jio World Convention Center at the Bandra-Kurla Complex. According to local reports, guests will have to wear traditional and Hindu clothing for the ceremony, formal dress wear for the second day, and something more casual and modern for Sunday.

Details of the ceremony have been kept under wraps, but it's expected to be as luxurious and star-studded as the pre-wedding celebrations. The couple has been celebrating since last March, beginning with a hastakshar, a prenuptial party that celebrates the union of the two families. The future wife took charge of the decorations opting for a Brooklyn Botanical Garden theme. She appears to have drawn inspiration from the years she spent in college in New York.

More about the Ambant-Merchant wedding celebrations

The pre-wedding parties for the Ambant-Merchant union have been multiple and lavish. One of the parties featured a performance from Rihanna, a special event considering that the artist rarely performs anymore. It marked Rihanna's first full-length concert in years.

Afterward, the family went on a cruise trip through the Mediterranean, with stops in Cannes, Portofino, and more. They invited over 200 guests including friends and family, entertaining them with performances from Katy Perry, Pitbull, David Guetta, and Andrea Bocelli.

Last week, the couple welcomed guests to Mumbai with a private concert from Justin Bieber, with the Ambanis rumoredly paying him $10 million for the gig. Bieber posted photos and videos of the event on social media, sharing his excitement of being involved in such a momentous celebration.