Are Shakira and Pitbull performing at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s 2nd pre-wedding bash?

While some couples are lucky enough to have a large enough budget to have live performers, one couple in India not only had Rihanna at their pre-wedding party but may have Shakira and Pitbull at their second. India’s richest person, Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani, is set to marry Radhika Merchant, and they have been going all out with the festivities.

©GettyImages



Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchan

After reportedly paying $9 million for Rihanna to perform at their first pre-party in Jamnagar, Gujarat, in March, they might have more global stars lined up for their second. The four-day event will be on a cruise in Italy and France and starts from May 29 to June 1, 2024. For the first per party, we saw people like Bill Clinton, Ivanka Trump, and Mark Zuckerburg, in attendance.

Videos of Rihanna’s performance at the pre-wedding quickly went viral. After having such a wild first pre-party, they had to keep the momentum going with the second. According to Navbharat Times, per DNA India, Shakira and her truth-telling hips are expected to take the stage. Pitbull has also made the list of rumored performers, along with Punjabi pop star Guru Randhawa.





Shakira and Pitbull have not shared any clues on social media about whether or not they are traveling to Italy for the cruise.

According to a Deccan Chronicle report, the cruise will host 800 guests and 600 hospitality staff. Per The Hindustan Times, the entire celebration will be space-themed. The luxury cruise will take a voyage from Italy to the South of France and back. The celebration will kick off on May 29 with a welcome lunch, then followed by a ‘Starry Night’- themed evening gala.

On May 30, they will land in Rome, where they can enjoy a day of sightseeing followed by a dinner party. It will be a late night, because an after party will begin at 1 a.m. The following day, on May 3, after a morning of festivities, guests will land in Cannes for a masquerade bash. It’s unclear which night they would perform. The celebration ends on June 1 in Portofino, Italy.

It’s no surprise the family is going all out. Mukesh has hired Beyonce, John Legend, and Chris Martin in the past for pre-wedding functions of his children.

Anant and Radhika’s wedding is all set to take place on July 12, reportedly at Ambanis’ estate in Stoke Park, UK. Considering the pre-show performers, you can only imagine how much money is going into the wedding.