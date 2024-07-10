Sofia Vergara says she 'basically lived in swimwear' while living in Miami and Colombia

Sofia Vergara has shared a glimpse into her life before moving to Los Angeles. The Hollywood star found success in the entertainment industry and continues to embark on new exciting projects in film and television, as well as fashion and beauty.

The star talked to The Hollywood Reporter about her time in Miami, and growing up in Colombia. "I grew up on the Caribbean coast and lived for years in Miami — we basically lived in swimwear, and it’s summer year-round [there], so we were always in need of new, cute pieces!" the Colombian icon said about her love for swimwear.

© Sofia Vergara/Instagram

Sofia recently released a new line of swimwear and she revealed to the publication that she "was inspired by that, and by the vibrant colors of Colombia and the Caribbean." She was also asked about her decision to get into fashion and beauty, with her latest ventures and collaborations with big brands.

© sofiavergara Sofia shared a throwback photo from one of her photoshoots in Miami

"It’s important for me to share these things with my fans because I want them to experience the same quality and joy that I do. These are all items I personally use or wear, and I love the idea of sharing this part of my life with my fan base. It gives me such joy to continue to create a connection and letting my fans in on my favorite finds — I want them to feel confident and happy with their purchases, just like I do!" she explained.

© Sofia Vergara/Instagram

Sofia also said to THR that her decisions in business are always "authentic" and come from "genuine love." "I’m not just putting my face on a poster. This is truly a partnership and a brand that we have been building for years and we want to continue to grow it," she concluded.