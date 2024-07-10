Cameron Diaz returns to the big screen for a good reason, after her retirement in 2018

Cameron Diaz is making her highly anticipated return to the big screen after 12 years. The Hollywood star is coming back to one of the most beloved franchises in animated movies, reprising her role as Princess Fiona for the fifth installment of Shrek, alongside Eddy Murphy, who voices Donkey, and Mike Myers, voicing the titular role of Shrek.

Fans of the franchise are sharing their excitement after Dreamworks announced the unexpected news, as many believed the actress was not coming back to the big screen following her 12-year hiatus. Murphy also commented on the news during an interview with Collider, revealing that the cast "started doing Shrek [5] four or five months ago."

© GettyImages

“I recorded the first act, and we’ll be doing it this year, we’ll finish it up," he told the publication. And while the storyline is still under wraps, online users are thrilled to have the three stars back on the screen, voicing the fan-favorite characters.

This is not the only project Cameron has lined up, as she is also returning to television in Netflix's comedy action film 'Back In Action' alongside Jamie Foxx. The actress had announced her retirement from the entertainment industry after her last roles in the 2018 comedy 'Sex Tape' and 'The Other Woman' the same year.

© Courtesy of Netflix Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx in the upcoming Netflix action-packed film

“I really looked at my life and I saw what I had been — when you’re making a movie, it’s the perfect excuse, they own you — and I realized I handed off parts of my life to all these other people,” she said in 2020 to Gwyneth Paltrow. “They took it. I basically had to take it back and take responsibility for my life.”