Sha'Carri Richardson reflects on her iconic wig toss right before her 100m championship race

Sha'Carri Richardson is an electrifying sprinter who gained popularity in the United States for her fantastic performance. However, she captured the world's attention with her viral wig toss at the 2023 US Track and Field Championships. Now, a year later, and gracing Vogue's August 2024 digital cover, Richardson has opened up about the inspiration behind that defiant beauty statement.

The 24-year-old star, renowned for her dazzling speed and bold personal style, shared the significance of her actions. On the set of her cover shoot, she reflected on the moment she revealed her braids just before the 100m championship race last July. "I'm not gonna change the confidence that I have in myself ever. But at the same time, I have learned there is a way that I can carry that so much more gracefully. That's where that moment came from," Richardson revealed.

© Getty Images Sha'Carri Richardson of the United States celebrates as she crosses the line in lane nine to win the Women's 100m Final during the World Athletics Championships at the National Athletics Centre on August 21st, 2023, in Budapest, Hungary.

Richardson's decision to toss her wig was more than a spontaneous act; it culminated in experiences and personal growth. "I only could get to this point through experience and having the right people around me. I know that no matter what I do, no matter what decision I make, I know that it comes from me," she added, emphasizing the importance of self-assurance and authenticity.

Key Rentz, the Orlando-based braider who styled Richardson's hair for the championships, recalled her initial reaction to the wig toss. "I was like, 'Oh no, she didn't like her hair. Why does she still have the wig on?' When I seen her rip it, I was like 'Oh my god, yes ma'am, I know that's right.' I understood the symbolism when she did it. I understand where she was coming from."

Richardson also appreciated Rentz's influence on her, saying, "Key gives me an energy that, even while she's doing my hair, I can almost feel her genuineness going into my scalp."

In 2021, Sha'Carri Richardson was suspended from the 2020 Olympic team after testing positive for THC. After winning the women's 100-meter race last month, the athlete secured her ticket to the Tokyo Olympics, but unfortunately, she got suspended for one month. She then missed the Olympics entirely. It is essential to highlight that the sporting event was initially scheduled to occur from 24 July to 9 August 2020 but was postponed to 2021 on 24 March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Richardson returned to the track at the 2021 Prefontaine Classic. Her performance wasn't the best, but she kept training and working hard until becoming better. On the third day of the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, her hard work paid off when she won her first major individual title on the international stage. She clinched the gold in the women's 100-meter sprint event, setting a championship record of 10.65 seconds.

In June 2024, Richardson emerged victorious at the 2024 USA Olympic Trials held during the US Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

© Getty Images Sha'Carri Richardson poses with her gold medal after winning the women's 100-meter final on Day Two of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track & Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 22, 2024, in Eugene, Oregon.

Her fans are waiting to see which style she will rock in Paris in 2024. The sprinter's bold beauty choices, including her vibrant hairstyles and long acrylic nails, have become a part of her identity both on and off the track.

Richardson, who started sporting long nails inspired by her grandmother, has seamlessly blended her fashion-forward looks with her athleticism, proving that she does things on her terms. "I got into nails because of my grandmother," she shared with Vogue, reflecting on the personal significance behind her style choices.

© Getty Images America's fastest woman Sha'Carri Richardson.

As Richardson prepares to compete with Team USA at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, she carries the lessons and experiences that have shaped her journey. Her disqualification from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is now a distant memory, replaced by a renewed focus and determination to succeed on the world stage.

Sha'Carri Richardson stars in Netflix's latest documentary, "Sprint." This amazing docuseries showcases how track and field athletes continue to inspire and captivate audiences worldwide.