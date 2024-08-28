Celebrities at the 2024 Venice Film Festival: Jenna Ortega, Angelina Jolie, and more

Celebrities and A-list stars are taking over the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival. With an incredible number of highly anticipated films, including 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,' 'Babygirl,' 'Joker: Folie à Deux,' and more, all eyes are on the Hollywood actors and their stunning fashion moments.

Here are some of the best looks so far, including Angelina Jolie's sophisticated arrival look and Jenna Ortega's jaw-dropping gown for the premiere of her new movie.

© Grosby Group Angelina Jolie arrived in a casual sophisticated look, which consisted of a beige trench coat, black wide-leg trousers, black boots, and dark sunglasses.

© GrosbyGroup Winona Ryder wore a black tulle skirt paired with a matching black jacket, a vest, a white shirt, and a black bow tied in the front.

© Grosby Group Jenna wore a red tulle dress for the premiere of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. She paired the backless semi-sheer gown with minimal jewelry, including a silver necklace and matching bracelets.

© Grosby Group Taylor Russell wore a white gown from the Chanel Spring/Summer 1993 couture collection. The stunning ensemble included a corset-style bodice.

© Grosby Group Sigourney Weaver looked elegant in a black-and-white ensemble, which consisted of black wide-leg trousers, a white shirt, and a black tie.

© Grosby Group Catherine O'Hara wore a jaw-dropping structured black gown paired with matching black heels, for the premiere of 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.'



© GrosbyGroup Justin Theroux and his romantic partner wore matching all-white ensembles. The actor looked elegant in a white suit, while his wife wore a stylish gown featuring a high neck.



© GrosbyGroup Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton attended the premiere of "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" at The Palazzo Del Cinema wearing matching black looks.

