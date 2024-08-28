Madonna celebrates her twin's birthday with her boyfriend

Madonna's kids are growing up right before our eyes! The iconic singer has six children, and her twins Estere and Stella turned 12 on Monday with an epic celebration. She shared a video on her Instagram, where she has 19.8 million followers, of their party that included inflatable water slides, ice cream cones, art, and love.

Madonna adopted the sisters from Malawi, a country in southeastern Africa, in February 2017 when they were four years old. Malawi's judiciary spokesperson Mlenga Mvula told The Guardian their mother died a week after she delivered them.

© Grosby Group Madonna and the twins in August 2017

They're the youngest of the crew. The 66-year-old singer is also the mother to Lourdes Leon, with Carlos Leon, Rocco Ritchie, from Guy Ritchie and David Banda, and Mercy James, who was adopted from Malawi.

Their siblings did not seem to be at the party but the birthday tweens invited some of their friends, and Madonna invited her rumored boyfriend, Akeem Morris.

© IG: @Madonna Madonna and her rumored boo

In the reel were two photos of Madonna with her 28-year-old looking happy in love, sharing an ice cream cone, and posing for the camera. One of the photos was on their recent trip to Italy.

© https://www.instagram.com/p/C_JAND3u4Nu/ He's a 28-year-old soccer player she's been linked to since July

Madonna has been rumored to be dating the Jamaican soccer player since they spent the fourth of July together. This week Madonna shared photos from their family vacation to Italy, and he was in the mix of photos.

