Arnold Schwarzenegger and his not so mini-me son Joseph Baena spend time in Canada

Arnold Schwarzenegger and his son Joseph Baena are spending some time together. The real estate agent and DJ is pretty much a young Arnold’s twin, and they share a love and appreciation of exercise. This week, the father-son duo explored Toronto, Canada, bonding over their love of bike riding.

© The Grosby Group Arnold Schwarzenegger and his son are twins

Before summer ends, Joseph took the opportunity to visit his dad, who has been in Canada working on the second season of Netflix's Fubar.

© The Grosby Group The father-son duo were riding in style

They looked adorable in matching blue shirts, dark shorts, and slip-on shoes.

© The Grosby Group The actor and DJ have grown close over the years

While she was not on the bike ride, the 26-year-old was also in the company of his girlfriend, Mel. He shared a selfie at Niagra Falls with the model happily smiling in ponchos.

© IG: @Josephbaena Although she did not go on the bike ride, Joseph Baena was in the company of his girlfriend Mel

Joseph’s existence came to light a decade ago when the Los Angeles Times revealed that Maria Shriver separated from Arnold after she learned he fathered a child with their housekeeper, Mildred Baena.

Since then, Arnold has proudly shared his relationship with his ripped son and has been there for his milestones. Joseph told the Stallone sisters in 2022, “I also have to point out that with my relationship with my dad, it took a little while for me and him to get really close and just [feel] like I can joke around with him and talk about anything."

As for some of the topics they discuss? He said that his dad has a special interest in the “drama” in his life. “He‘s like, ‘Tell me everything, tell me about the drama, tell me about the girls,’” Joseph explained.

Will he ever change his last name?

While Joseph grew up with his mother, people have wondered if he would do the opposite of Shiloh Jolie, and change his name to add the famous Schwarzenegger surname.

But he's said it's not really on his mind. “I never had the Schwarzenegger name. I think really the thing is that I haven‘t focused on changing it. I’m doing my own thing. I haven’t thought of it that much," he told the Stallone sisters. “I have a last name already. I’m already doing so much and succeeding and moving forward with my goals. That‘s the last thing on my mind,” he continued.

If Joseph was to change his last name, he would share it with his half-siblings Katherine Schwarzenneger, Patrick Schwarzenneger, Christopher Schwarzenneger, and Unfortunately, reports suggest that he does not have a relationship with most of them.