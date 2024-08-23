Suri Cruise's expensive college tuition is allegedly being paid by Tom Cruise

Suri Cruise is moving on to bigger and better things. Earlier this week, her mother Katie Holmes dropped her off at Carnegie Mellon University, where Suri is set to start school on August 26th, according to the university's website. New reports claim that Tom Cruise will be covering the tuition, valued at 65K a year.

© Lisa Maree Williams Tom Cruise and his daughter are reportedly estranged

The Daily Mail spoke with a source close to Cruise, who revealed that he will continue to pay for tuition costs. "Tom is indeed paying for Suri's tuition, he has always paid for her schooling and would never stop as he is a stand-up guy," said the source.

"He has never hesitated paying his daughter's child support and expenses. He does not go back on his word. He is fulfilling his obligation.'"

Cruise and Holmes' divorce papers claim that he would be responsible for covering all of Suri's expenses, including "medical, dental, insurance, education, college and other extracurricular costs."

The publication claims Cruise is likely no longer paying Holmes $38,000 in child support considering that Suri is over the age of 18.

© James Devaney Tom and Suri in 2009

When was the last time Cruise and Suri saw each other?

While it's unknown if Cruise and Suri maintain a relationship, the last time the two were spotted together on a public outing was in 2013, one year after he and Holmes divorced.

Earlier this year, Page Six reported that Cruise and Suri were estranged and that he had not seen his daughter in over a decade. “Katie has safeguarded Suri and she’s a devoted mom,” said an industry source. “This is a girl who is a private citizen. She hasn’t lived her life in public.”

Cruise has two adopted children from his previous marriage with Nicole Kidman: Connor and Bella. The two remain in contact with their father and have been photographed together in recent years.