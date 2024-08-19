Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's son, Connor Cruise, shared a rare glimpse at his private life after posting a social media post showing him spending time with friends. The snaps pictured the 29-year-old fisherman posing with a friend on a rocky beach at sunset. Connor wore a black T-shirt, black hat, white shorts, and gray sneakers. "Happy birthday," he wrote in the photo.

The following photo shows him on a boat with friends on his fishing trips. Connor and the rest are happily holding an enormous fish. The trip might be related to the same birthday celebration, as he wrote "Happy birthday buddy!!" over the photo, referring to his friend.

© Getty Images Actor Tom Cruise (R) and his son Connor Cruise watch the Maryland Terrapins play against the Connecticut Huskies during the NCAA Women's Final Four Semifinal at Amalie Arena on April 5, 2015 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Connor was adopted by Tom and Nicole in 1995, the same year he was born. The pair also adopted their daughter, Isabella Jane. Connor and Isabella are the eldest siblings of Kidman's teenage daughters, Sunday and Faith, whom she shares with her husband, Keith Urban. Connor and Isabella are also half-siblings to Tom's daughter, Suri, who he shares with his ex-wife, Katie Holmes.

While little is known about Connor after he debuted his career in acting and worked alongside Will Smith in Seven Pounds, starred in Red Dawn, and released music in 2013, he seems to be focusing on fishing, an activity he has practiced since he was a child. "We used to go fishing a lot when I was a little kid," he told PEOPLE. I was blessed to travel the world as a young kid, and now I'm traveling the world working."

Unlike Suri, Tom has been captured multiple times, hanging out with Connor and Isabella. Tom and Connor seem to be pretty close. In 2023, Connor accompanied his dad during the Louis Vuitton Cup Round Robin 5 race against Team Luna Rossa Challenge in San Francisco, California.

© Handout via Getty Images In this handout provided by Emirates, (L-R) Emirates Team New Zealand Skipper Dean Barker, Connor Cruise, Tom Cruise and Emirates Team New Zealand Managing Director Grant Dalton pose for a photo after Tom Cruise went for a ride on NZL5 after the Louis Vuitton Cup Round Robin 5 race against Team Luna Rossa Challenge on July 28, 2013 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Chris Cameron/Emirates via Getty Images)

Tom and Suri have been the center of rumors of a complicated relationship following his high-profile divorce from Holmes in 2012. Suri, who recently turned 18 and is going to college very soon, decided to show her love and appreciation for her mom with a special homage. Suri now uses her mom's middle name, Noelle, as her surname instead of Cruise. As reported by Page Six, a source revealed that Suri "is showing praise for her mother by using her middle name,” adding that one of the reasons for the change is that she “wants her own identity.”

The insider said that she is also prepared for her new life chapter in college and wants to "start fresh." The name change is also a way to "avoid the paparazzi." Suri recently used the new name at her high school graduation ceremony, but this was not the first time, as her name also appeared as Suri Noelle during her high school performance of "The Addams Family: A New Musical" in December.

© The Grosby Group Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise

Page Six also confirmed that Cruise has an estranged relationship with his daughter and wants "no part" in her life. The actor was seen at Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" in London while Katie and Suri celebrated her graduation in NYC.