Suri Cruise is moving out; Katie Holmes reveals how she'll cope with the change

Suri Cruise and Katie Holmes are embracing new changes. Suri has recently graduated college and will be moving out of New York, the city where she's lived for most of her life. In a new interview, Holmes opened up about her daughter, her future, and her feelings regarding this seismic change that will soon be affecting her everyday life.

© Ammar Rowaid Katie Holmes

Holmes was featured in the magazine Town & Country, where she discussed various topics, including her career, fashion, and her work on Broadway, which she'll be expanding on in the coming months. She remained private on the topic of her daughter, doing her best to avoid details of her future.

“I’m proud of my daughter," said Holmes of Suri's future and college career. "Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I’m really proud of her and I’m happy. I remember being this age, this time of beginnings. It’s exciting to learn about yourself, and I loved that time, so it makes me happy to think about it like that.”

Holmes also revealed how she'd be coping with the change of not having her around every day. "The members of my book club are going to get annoyed hearing from me,” she said, laughing. “I’ll be like, ‘Let’s meet once a week.’”

© GrosbyGroup Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise

Holmes's future in Broadway

Holmes will be returning to Broadway this month. She's starring in a revival of "Our Town," the beloved Thornton Wilder written in 1938, marking its first theater adaptation in 25 years. Director Kenny Leon explained why he wanted Holmes in his production, revealing that he thinks she's an underrated talent, with many not understanding what she's able to bring to the stage.

“People don’t realize her breadth and wealth of talent," he said. "This is basically an ensemble piece, so I really need actors who can understand subtext—what’s really going on beneath these words. She can play danger. She can play love, envy. I just want the presence that is Katie Holmes on stage.”

"Our Town" begins previews on September 17th, and will open on October 10th at the Barrymore Theatre.