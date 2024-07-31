Katie Holmes stuns in casual outfit in New York

Katie Holmes is making the most of her summer. The actress and filmmaker was photographed while on a walk in New York City, wearing a casual yet elegant outfit that's perfect for the season.

© GrosbyGroup Katie Holmes in New York

Photos showed Holmes in high-waisted jeans, a beige t-shirt, some sunglasses, a brown tote bag, and some sporty sneakers. She styled her hair in a bun. While each piece is unremarkable on its own, as a whole, the look is harmonious and elegant, adding a dash of fun with the black and white sneakers. It's a style that Holmes knows how to pull off, resulting in something elegant yet perfectly appropriate for the daytime.

Holmes has been spotted in different locations over the past few weeks, going out for strolls and events while showing off her sharp sense of style. While on a walk in New York, she was spotted combining eclectic items, like a blue cap with a blue dress with patterns of flowers on it. While attending the Filming Italy Sardinia Festival, she opted for a beige dress that she paired with her hair loose and wavy, and a few accessories, allowing the dress to become the star of the look.

© GrosbyGroup Katie Holmes in New York

Holmes is gearing up for an exciting year of work

Earlier this month, it was announced that Holmes was joining one of the most exciting series on TV. Holmes will be starring in the second season of "Poker Face," a show starring Natasha Lyonne, known for featuring exciting guest stars on each episode.

Holmes is joining the series alongside Giancarlo Esposito, Kumail Nanjiani, Gabby Hoffman, and more. She shared the news on her social media, writing "What a thrill!" in the photo. "Thank you @nlyonne for having me!" she wrote in the caption.

Her new co-worker, Lyonne, also sent her an encouraging message. "Such beautiful work, precious Katie, can’t wait for all to see you shine!" she wrote.