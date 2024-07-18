Katie Holmes joins second season of 'Poker Face'

Katie Holmes has a new project lined up. The actress, filmmaker, and fashion personality is joining the second season of "Poker Face," the hit TV show. She's joining a roster of talented guest stars in the new anthology series, which follows Lyonne's character as she investigates various crimes on an episode-by-episode basis.

Holmes shared her excitement over social media, sharing a screenshot of the casting news. "Thank you for having me!" she wrote in the caption, tagging Lyonne. She also wrote a message over the image, reading "What a thrill!"

Her followers showed her support in the comments section. "Congratulations, Katie," wrote Holmes' friend Malcolm Carfrae. Her coworker, Lyonne, also shared a sweet post welcoming her to the series. "Such beautiful work, precious Katie, can’t wait for all to see you shine!" she wrote.

The post shows some of the actors who will also be joining the series' second season, including Kumail Nanjiani, Giancarlo Esposito, and Gaby Hoffman.

© Roy Rochlin Natasha Lyonne is the lead star of 'Poker Face'

More details about 'Poker Face'

"Poker Face" was developed by Rian Johnson and Lyonne, premiering in Peacock in 2023. The series was an unexpected success, following Lyonne's character of Charlie Cale, a woman on the run who encounters various strange cases throughout different pit stops. While she's not a traditional detective, she can tell when people are lying, a skill that has led her to resolve many mysteries in unconventional ways.

Part of the series' hook is the premise that fun actors get to star in each episode. “I remember Rian and I standing in my kitchen at one point, and we made a list of all our dream people who we wanted to work with, without any scripts,” she said, per The Hollywood Reporter. “We were like, ‘This person would be fun’ and ‘This person would be great.’ We ended up with quite a few of those people where it was either that we love them or had worked with them before, or it’s always been a dream to work with them.”

In the show's first season, guest stars included Nick Nolte, Clea Duvall, Joseph Gordon Levitt, Chloe Sevigny, Adrien Brody, and more.