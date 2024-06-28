Suri Cruise enjoys her day in New York before heading off to college

Suri Cruise is living through a special time in her life. The 18-year-old has just graduated high school and will soon begin her career as a college student. Over the past couple of weeks, she's been spotted in New York doing all kinds of things, likely enjoying her summer in the city before she leaves the state. She was recently photographed while out in the city, where she was spotted carrying out some errands.

© GrosbyGroup Suri Cruise in New York

Photos show Suri wearing a grey skirt and a printed blouse, looking relaxed and comfortable. She wore her hair loose and rounded out the look with some black sneakers. It seemed like she was carrying out some errands, as she was holding onto some documents and a purple water bottle that matched her look.

In past weeks, Suri was spotted attending her graduation alongside her mother, Katie Holmes. The two looked happy as they celebrated with some friends, with photos capturing them laughing together. Afterward, Suri attended her prom alongside her rumored boyfriend Toby Cohen, with the two attending the prom party together and, a few days later, going for a walk in Central Park, where they were photographed kissing.

© GrosbyGroup Suri Cruise in New York

Suri's decision to change her name

Over the past year, Suri has apparently taken on a new surname, at least when it comes to the name she's using in public settings. In her graduation pamphlet, she listed her name as Suri Noelle. The second name appears to be a reference to her mother, whose full name is Kate Noelle Holmes. According to Page Six, Suri chose the name as a form of tributing her mother. She "is showing praise for her mother by using her middle name." Suri also appears to “want her own identity," one that's separate from her famous surname.

In the coming months, Cruise will be attending Carnegie Mellon University, located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.