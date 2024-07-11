Katie Holmes enjoys summer in New York City in denim shorts and oversized shirt

Katie Holmes is making the most out of the warm weather in New York City. The Hollywood star was spotted taking a stroll around her neighborhood after running errands, wearing a summer ensemble, which included denim shorts and an oversized shirt.

The actress was photographed in Soho wearing a casual chic look, consisting of a button-up with mustard yellow and white stripes, high-waisted denim shorts, brown fisherman sandals, and a black Tribeca Film Festival baseball cap.

Katie wore no jewelry and rocked a soft-glam makeup look for her latest outing. The actress is known for her effortless and sophisticated ensembles, including her summer looks. She has previously talked about her love for fashion, having fun with her outfits, and approaching her personal style in a different way on and off the red carpets.

© Grosby Group

"We live in a world where we have a premiere and you want to look nice, and it turns into being a fashion person, and I’m like, ‘Well, I just like to look nice, I’m not really a fashion person.’ We all just want to look good,” she said to Harper's Bazaar when asked about her approach when it comes to choosing her looks.

© Gotham

Katie went on to reveal to the publication that she enjoys putting together casual ensembles, mentioning some of her favorite things to wear, including vintage T-shirts. “I love my T-shirts, and I love my vintage T-shirts. They’re so yummy. They’re a little dirty, a little stained or whatever, and that’s me," she said.