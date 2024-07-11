Zac Efron opens up about his first kissing scene: 'I was scarred for life'

Zac Efron is looking back at one of his first experiences in front of a camera. The Hollywood star opened up about his first kissing scene, which took place two years before his fan-favorite role in High School Musical when he was starring in a television series titled 'Summerland.'

The 36-year-old actor revealed that he was very "young" when he did the scene in 2004, playing Kay Panabaker's romantic interest on the show. During his latest interview with Elle, Zac was joined by his co-star Joey King, while promoting their latest Netflix film 'A Family Affair.'

"I was real young," he explained to Joey. "It was my first kissing scene." "It was on a show called Summerland and I didn't realize that eating fish right before that was probably not a good idea," he said to the publication, revealing that his co-star at the time quickly realized.

"And I kissed my co-star and she went: "Did you eat fish for lunch?" And everybody laughed," he added. "Yeah, I was scarred for life," Zac confessed. Kay has previously talked about her experience on set with Zac, revealing that it "was weird" because she was 13 at the time, while the actor was 16.

© Netflix Nicole Kidman, Joey King and Zac Efron star in "A Family Affair"

"And so it was kissing an older boy, and it was my first kiss ever," she said in an interview with the LA Teen Festival. "And it was totally embarrassing in front of the whole crew, who I thought we were - they were all like my dads," the actress shared, adding that Zac was "so nice and so sweet and he still is."