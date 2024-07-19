Katie Holmes is having a colorful summer in New York City: Check out her latest look

Katie Holmes is changing up her wardrobe. The Hollywood star, who is known for her simple yet chic ensembles, is having a colorful summer, having fun with her looks in recent outings. The actress stepped out in New York City to run errands and enjoy the warm weather, showing off her latest outfit.
The star wore no jewelry and rocked a no-makeup look, wearing dark sunglasses as she stepped out to enjoy her day around the Upper West Side.
Katie wore a 2-piece colorful set, which consisted of a stretchy T-shirt and a midi skirt, featuring an illustrated print of a tropical landscape in blue and green.
The actress looked comfortable in the lightweight cotton set, pairing the look with a blue baseball hat, a pair of plum-colored leather flats, and a matching leather bag.
Katie has multiple projects lined up in NYC and around the world, as she was recently announced to be the latest guest star in Season 2 of 'Poker Face,' alongside Giancarlo Esposito, Gaby Hoffmann, and Kumail Nanjiani.