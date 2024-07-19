Chris Hemsworth celebrates 'gorgeous' Elsa Pataky's birthday with hilarious and sweet photos

Chris Hemsworth is celebrating Elsa Pataky's birthday. In traditional Hemsworth style, he's sharing some sweet photos alongside some hilarious ones, showing an inner look at the couple's dynamic.

Hemsworth shared the images on an Instagram post, kicking off the post with a photo of himself and Pataky on the set of "Furiosa." The image shows the two looking unlike themselves in bloody and dirty makeup, with Hemsworth wearing a thick beard and a wig, and Pataky wearing prosthetics that give her the appearance of having part of her face ripped off. She sits on a motorcycle and he has his arms around her, with the two smiling serenely at the camera.

More photos show the two with their children India, Tristan, and Sasha, a black and white image of Pataky on the beach with a seashell on her forehead, and the two of them on the set of "Thor: Love and Thunder," where Pataky starred as Wolf Woman, one of Hemsworth's lovers.

"Happy birthday to this gorgeous lady," Hemsworth captioned the post. She celebrated her 48th birthday on July 18th.

Pataky and Hemsworth's summer

Pataky and Hemsworth have traveled over the summer, with the two spending some time in Spain, Pataky's home country. While Pataky had to return home for some business opportunities with the shoe brand Giuseppo, Hemsworth appears to be enjoying a break and decided to spend some of his time enjoying Spain with his family. In various posts shared on her Instagram, Pataky has shared photos of herself and her friends enjoying Spain.

Paparazzi have spotted her various times in Barcelona, where she, Hemsworth and one of her sons were seen walking around the city and stopping at various stores to browse. The trio were also spotted riding some bycicles in various Barcelona locations, with Hemsworth stopping by a historical shop called "Ganiveteria Roca," which specializes in selling knives for cooking and shaving.